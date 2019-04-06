

Montrell Williams, born April 2, 1974, peacefully left us on March 29, 2019. He was 44 years old.



Montrell was born in Texas and lived there for most of his youth, moving to the Yuba-Sutter area as a teenager.



He graduated from Lindhurst High School in 1992 where he was a star athlete. He received numerous awards, including Appeal-Democrat's "All Area Male Track Athlete of the Year".



After high school, Montrell attended Sac City College where he also excelled in football and track. He was then awarded a full ride scholarship to the University of Idaho. He received his bachelors degree, proudly becoming the first member in his family to graduate from college.



Montrell then pursued his life long dream of playing for the Dallas Cowboys. He later played arena football for the San Jose Sabercats and Albany Firebirds. Montrell then decided to share his passion of football and track and field with others. He coached high school football at Lindhurst, McClatchy, Kennedy and Inderkum high schools. His coaching career continued at Sierra College and finally at Yuba College. Throughout his coaching career, he gained the respect of many of his fellow coaches, but most importantly from his student athletes. He was more than a coach, he was also a mentor, father figure and friend.



Montrell will be greatly missed by his family and friends and by all of the student athletes whose lives he touched.



He is survived by his long time partner in life, Laura Munoz; his children, Anthony, Aliyah, Sydney and Sean; his mother Sarah; sisters, Terry, Niecy, Jannattia and Tamika and by all of his many friends that he called family.



He is preceded in death by his father-in-law Jesus Munoz.



Viewing will be held on April 11, 2019 from 4pm-8pm. Funeral services will be on April 12, 2019 at Hope Point Nazarene Church at 11:00 am. Graveside services to follow at Sierra View Memorial Park in Olivehurst. Funeral arrangements will be handled by Lakeside Colonial Chapel.

