Morry Smith passed away at the age of 79, from cancer, on Monday, February 17, 2020, with his wife by his side. Morry was raised in Browns Valley and lived in the Hallwood area all his life.
He was a rice farmer growing wild and medium grain rice and owned his own trucking company hauling gravel and asphalt with his 1974 yellow Peterbilt. Morry, a jack of all trades, worked on building the Oroville Dam, also for Siller Bros., and Nordic Ind. He was an active member of LaPorte Snowmobile Club, and an avid supporter of the Yuba-Sutter Special Olympics.
He is survived by his loving wife, Louise; daughter, Kim; brother, Freddie; sister, Norma Jean; 5 grandkids: Christopher, Danelle, Chelsey, Sierra and Lori; 8 great-grandkids; and part of our family Lisa, Joey, and Jonny Raupp.
He is preceded in death by his son, Todd; and infant daughter, Lori. He was loved by many people.
Graveside service will be Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 1:00 pm, Brownsville Cemetery with reception following at Foothills Lions Club, Fruitland Road, Loma Rica.
Arrangements are under Lipp and Sullivan Funeral Directors.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020