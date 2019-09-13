Home

Chapel of the Twin Cities
715 Shasta
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 673-4360
Service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Chapel of the Twin Cities
715 Shasta
Yuba City, CA 95991
Mukhi Chand Sharma


1942 - 2019
Mukhi Chand Sharma Obituary

Mukhi Chand Sharma passed away September 6, 2019. Born August 25, 1942, in Jhaj Brahmana Punjab, India, to Amar Nath and Sheela Wanti. He was a resident of Marysville for 47 years and was a farmer.

He is survived by his sons, Naresh and Rajesh Sharma; daughter, Anupama; six grandchildren; and sisters, Santosh Joshi and Gurpiari Sharma.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ram Rattan and Haridial Sharma; and sisters, Krishna Kanta and Tripta Devi Pandit.

Services will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019, from 12-2 pm at Chapel of the Twin Cities, 715 Shasta Street, Yuba City.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019
