Mukhi Chand Sharma passed away September 6, 2019. Born August 25, 1942, in Jhaj Brahmana Punjab, India, to Amar Nath and Sheela Wanti. He was a resident of Marysville for 47 years and was a farmer.
He is survived by his sons, Naresh and Rajesh Sharma; daughter, Anupama; six grandchildren; and sisters, Santosh Joshi and Gurpiari Sharma.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ram Rattan and Haridial Sharma; and sisters, Krishna Kanta and Tripta Devi Pandit.
Services will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019, from 12-2 pm at Chapel of the Twin Cities, 715 Shasta Street, Yuba City.
