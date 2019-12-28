Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holycross Memorial Services
486 Bridge Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 751-7000
Resources
More Obituaries for Myrtis Hoffman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Myrtis (Cox) Hoffman


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Myrtis (Cox) Hoffman Obituary

Myrtis (Cox) Hoffman, 98, passed away December 19, 2019, in Sutter, CA. She was born August 3, 1921, in Upalco, UT.

Myrtis is survived by her children, Noni Haynes of Sutter, Buzz (Nona) Maguire of Yuba City, Cora Lopez of Avondale, AZ, Freddie Lynn Dirks of Roseville, Terry (Brad) Allen of Sutter, Fred (Trina) Cox of Sutter. and Toni Boone of San Antonio, TX; 41 grandchildren; 68 great-grandchildren; and 28 great-great-grandchildren. Much loved by all.

A private graveside service will be at Sutter Cemetery.
Share online condolences at
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Myrtis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -