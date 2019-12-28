|
Myrtis (Cox) Hoffman, 98, passed away December 19, 2019, in Sutter, CA. She was born August 3, 1921, in Upalco, UT.
Myrtis is survived by her children, Noni Haynes of Sutter, Buzz (Nona) Maguire of Yuba City, Cora Lopez of Avondale, AZ, Freddie Lynn Dirks of Roseville, Terry (Brad) Allen of Sutter, Fred (Trina) Cox of Sutter. and Toni Boone of San Antonio, TX; 41 grandchildren; 68 great-grandchildren; and 28 great-great-grandchildren. Much loved by all.
A private graveside service will be at Sutter Cemetery.
