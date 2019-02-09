

Nancy Ann Muir passed away peacefully in Pleasant Hill, CA, on Friday, February 1, 2019, at the age of 82.



Nancy was born on February 4, 1936, in Vernonia, OR, and was the daughter of William Howard Mulberry and Mary Irene Kaphammer Mulberry. Nancy grew up in Idaho Falls, ID, attending Idaho Falls High School and the University of Idaho, Moscow, where she met her husband, Mel.



Nancy and Mel moved to Yuba City, CA, where she was a resident for over 55 years. After moving to Yuba City, Nancy spent 33 years as an Administrative Secretary for Franklin Elementary School.



Nancy was always there for her family and in her free time enjoyed reading, quilting, sewing, crafting, taking care of her home, yard, and adopting rescue Boxers along with her Dachshund/Chihuahua mix, Jake.



Nancy is survived by her son-in-law, Robert Parks Sr.; grandsons, Robert Parks Jr. (Robin), Nicholas Parks; and great-grandson, Henry Parks.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Muir; and daughter, Monica Parks.



Nancy's family is planning a private service to celebrate her life.

