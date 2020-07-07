Nancy Ann Schnyder passed away peacefully, with family by her side, on June 29, 2020. She was born on January 20, 1953 in San Mateo, CA, and was a Colusa County resident for 44 years. Nancy was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and Colusa Golf & Country Club. She enjoyed golfing, traveling, and most of all - spending time with her family and friends. Nancy was best known for her joyous disposition and always having thee best time!Nancy was predeceased by her parents, Douglas and Lillian Henderson and sister Gail Jean Henderson.Nancy is survived by her loving husband of 45 years John Schnyder of Colusa, her children; Chris (Kerry) Schnyder of Daly City, CA, Eric (Michele) Schnyder of Encinitas, CA, Julie (Kyle) Ashley of Brooklyn, NY, sister Pamela (Rob) Chisholm of Beavercreek, OH, brother Douglas (Patsy) Henderson of Colorado Springs, CO, and grandchildren; Declan and Colin Schnyder, Grayson and Theo Schnyder, and Reid, Layne and Graham Ashley.Nancy was a loving wife, sister, mother, aunt, Grancy, and friend. Her passing created a lasting void in the hearts of all who knew and loved her. She will be truly missed and never forgotten.A mass in her memory will be celebrated Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Saint Bernadette's Hall in Colusa at 10:00 am. The current restrictions on group gatherings does not allow for a celebration that lives up to Nancy's incredible life. Therefore, we look forward to safely having a celebration in 2021. Time and date to follow.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nancy's memory to the Dr. Susan Love Foundation for Breast Cancer Research. Arrangements by McNary-Moore Funeral Service FD 410.Share online condolences at