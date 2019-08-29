|
|
Nancy Irene English Savage, 50, of Colusa, peacefully passed away on August 25, 2019 with her children and family by her side. She was born in Colusa, CA and is the only child of Mary Carranza. Nancy was blessed with two fathers, Frank English and Benjamin Carranza.
Nancy was an active member in her community. She was a member of the Colusa Assembly of God church. Nancy enjoyed attending her children's sporting events throughout their middle school and high school, college, and adult years. She held multiple volunteer positions throughout her community. Nancy was a very friendly individual who always made friends everywhere she went by sharing her love of her children and their newest school pictures. She touched the lives of whom ever she was in contact with through her bubbly personality and the warmth that she shared with everyone.
She leaves behind her beloved mother, Mary Carranza, her grandmother Irene Parnell, significant other, Fred Noah, children, David Clark and his wife Diane, Katie Povlsen and her husband William, Emily Mobley, Chelsea Savage, Jasmine Savage (Jesse), and Jordan Savage. She also leaves behind a great deal of extended family.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Joe and Nancy Mahorney, fathers, Frank Austin English and Benjamin Ramirez Carranza, her son Dylan Austin Mobley, and other family members.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 5:00-8:00p.m. at the McNary-Moore Chapel, 107 5th Street, Colusa, CA 95932.
Memorial services will take place Friday, August 30, 2019 at the Colusa Assembly of God church at 10:00 AM. A reception will follow the service. Any food or drink donations for the reception can be taken to the church prior to the service.
Arrangements are under the direction of McNary-Moore Funeral Service FD-410.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Aug. 29, 2019