

Nancy Kauk passed away peacefully at her home in Klamath Falls, OR, on March 9, 2019, from pancreatic cancer. Born in San Luis Obispo on December 31, 1931, she and the Bodle family moved to Camp Beale after World War II and later to their ranch near the Sutter Buttes in Yuba City.



She joined the Navy in the 50s as one of the WAVES where she was one of the first women accepted to repair cameras. She spent most of her life in the Yuba-Sutter area with the love of her life Bill Kauk for over 50 years.



Nancy was well known in the equestrian community, having won many awards for her riding skills. One of her most proud moments was winning a silver buckle for completing the Tevis Cup ride of 100 miles in one day alongside Bill. She was also quite well known for her cowboy poetry and was frequently asked to read her handy-work at various events.



She is survived by her sister Jackie Leas (Don); and brothers, Bill Bodle (Grace); and John Bodle (Elberta). Nancy has two children, Candy Whitcomb (Ty); and Matt Gormley; two step-children, Terry Kauk; and Ken Kauk (Susan); and grandchildren, Eileen Whitcomb; and Kevin Kauk (Priscilla); plus two great-grandchildren, Jason and Savannah Kauk.



Nancy asked not to have a memorial service but a memorial site was created for well wishes at https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/nancykauk/guestbook. Published in Appeal Democrat from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019