1/1
Nancy Lucille (Dixon) Robinson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Nancy Lucille (Dixon) Robinson, 86, passed away August 21, 2020. Nancy was born in San Francisco, CA, on May 23, 1934, the only child of George Elmer Dixon of Dobbins, CA, and Lucille Dorothy (Mullins) Dixon of Chicago, IL.

Settling in nearby Dobbins, Nancy's parents, together with her father's twin brother, Gene Dixon, ran Dixon's Cash Store, an authentic country general store providing the Dobbins and Oregon House communities with groceries, fresh meat and dairy, dry goods and hardware in the removed Yuba County foothills life of the day. That area's Dixon Hill Road is a 19th century family namesake.

After Dobbins Elementary School, Nancy began the daily bus ride to Marysville High School, meeting a young driver named William E. "Bill" Robinson. They married and raised two sons. Bill went into education and ultimately became Sutter County's Superintendent of Schools, while Nancy focused on providing the best possible backdrop for a rising community leader and public official. Nancy and Bill were wed from 1953 through 2010.

Nancy earned her teaching credential from Chico State and taught at Franklin Elementary School for 24 years. She was a member of AAUW, Delta Kappa Pi, and St. John's Episcopal Church in Marysville.

Nancy's last years were at home, struggling with the cognitive fog of dementia. She passed peacefully, surrounded by loving family and with CapRadio's classical music softly in the background.

She is survived by two sons, Barry (Pam) of Chico, and George (Lobelia) of Yuba City; and cousins, Nancy Cadwell (Larry) of Yuba City, and Paula Corella of Martinez.

Interment will be at Keystone Cemetery in Dobbins, joining four generations of ancestors.
Share online condolences at
www.appealdemocrat.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved