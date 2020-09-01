Nancy Lucille (Dixon) Robinson, 86, passed away August 21, 2020. Nancy was born in San Francisco, CA, on May 23, 1934, the only child of George Elmer Dixon of Dobbins, CA, and Lucille Dorothy (Mullins) Dixon of Chicago, IL.Settling in nearby Dobbins, Nancy's parents, together with her father's twin brother, Gene Dixon, ran Dixon's Cash Store, an authentic country general store providing the Dobbins and Oregon House communities with groceries, fresh meat and dairy, dry goods and hardware in the removed Yuba County foothills life of the day. That area's Dixon Hill Road is a 19th century family namesake.After Dobbins Elementary School, Nancy began the daily bus ride to Marysville High School, meeting a young driver named William E. "Bill" Robinson. They married and raised two sons. Bill went into education and ultimately became Sutter County's Superintendent of Schools, while Nancy focused on providing the best possible backdrop for a rising community leader and public official. Nancy and Bill were wed from 1953 through 2010.Nancy earned her teaching credential from Chico State and taught at Franklin Elementary School for 24 years. She was a member of AAUW, Delta Kappa Pi, and St. John's Episcopal Church in Marysville.Nancy's last years were at home, struggling with the cognitive fog of dementia. She passed peacefully, surrounded by loving family and with CapRadio's classical music softly in the background.She is survived by two sons, Barry (Pam) of Chico, and George (Lobelia) of Yuba City; and cousins, Nancy Cadwell (Larry) of Yuba City, and Paula Corella of Martinez.Interment will be at Keystone Cemetery in Dobbins, joining four generations of ancestors.Share online condolences at