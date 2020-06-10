

At the age of 96, Naomi Jones-Melani, passed away peacefully with family by her side, on Sunday morning, June 8, 2020.



She was born March 23, 1924, in Campbell County, Arkansas, a daughter to the late Charles "Horton" and Dovie Smith.



Naomi is preceded in death by her first husband, Leonard Jones; her second husband, Fred Melani; and her first great-great-grandchild.



Naomi lived in Sutter County for 74 years as an exemplary homemaker. In her later years she was an avid member of the Church of Tzaddi and enjoyed great success with her bowling team. They played locally and traveled as well. She held the highest score for 3 years with an average of 167.5!



Naomi was fortunate enough to have 2 great men in her life who loved and appreciated family, always stood by their word and understood the meaning of hard work.



Naomi is survived by her three children, two daughter-in-laws, and her son-in-law; Norman Jones, Kathie (Jones) Patterson, and Leonard Jones; her four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.



Naomi will be laid to rest in the Sutter Cemetery, Thursday, June 11, 2020, at noon.



Arrangements are under the direction of Holycross Funeral Home and Crematory.

