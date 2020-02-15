|
Naranjan Kaur Purewal, age 97, passed away peacefully on February 11th, 2020. Her funeral will be held at Ullrey Memorial Chapel, 817 Almond Street in Yuba City on Saturday, February 22nd, 2020, at 11 a.m., with Giani Ishwar Singh, officiating. Final prayers and cremation will follow at Ullrey Memorial Chapel Crematory. BHOG Services will follow at the Bogue Road Sikh Temple, Yuba City, CA.
Naranjan Kaur was born on September 26th, 1922, in Mahal Gehla, Punjab, to her parents, Kartar Singh Mahal and Karmi Kaur Mahal. She was the oldest of three children, Jarnail Mahal and Sohan Mahal.
In 1956, she joined her late husband, Joginder Singh Purewal in Linden and thereafter they moved to Yuba City with their five children. She would be in the initial group of Punjabi women that migrated to California and then moved to Yuba City during that time.
Naranjan Kaur was an imperative part in the operation of their family farm. She was involved in all aspects of the day to day farming needs. She had an incredible work ethic and created a joyful household. Her love for her family and friends, and passion for building a sense of community led her to fulfill a life dedicated to the people around her.
Naranjan Kaur had many interests including cooking, gardening, sewing, knitting and doing seva at the Sikh Temple. Her first and foremost interest was the love and care of her children. In every aspect and decision she made, it was based on what was in the best interest of her children. She was known for her powerful resolve and dedication to the well-being of her children.
The recent passing of her son, Major Purewal, was the biggest challenge in her life. Naranjan Kaur Purewal is survived by her other four children: Manjit Garcha, Jesbir Purewal, Jugtar Purewal and Bindy Grewal. She also has nine grandchildren, Simi, David, Sundeep, Raman, Shawn, Dave, Josh, Jenny, Jimmy and her two great-grandchildren, Arjun and Jeevan.
She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Feb. 15 to Feb. 19, 2020