

Nathan "Nate" Gossett, 86, of Yuba City, passed away on April 22, 2020, at home with his beloved wife, Sue, at his side. He was born August 17, 1933, in Granada, Colorado.



Nate came to California in 1942. He held several jobs in his younger years prior to being drafted in to the Army in 1953. Nate graduated from Bethany Bible College and held a number of pastoral roles. He left the ministry and attended the San Francisco College of Mortuary Science and became a Funeral Director. He finished his career in Santa Clara County as Administrative Coroner in 1995. He and his wife Sue moved to Yuba City upon retirement.



With a servant and sacrificial heart, Nate loved serving at Hope Point Nazarene Church as Senior Adult Pastor and in other ministries. He and his wife Sue also volunteered with the Red Cross for three years. Nate was cherished by all. He loved bird watching, Giants baseball and spending time with family.



Nate touched many lives and is missed dearly.



Survivors include his wife, Susan Gossett of Yuba City; two sons, Guy Gossett of San Jose and Jeffrey Gossett of Redmond, WA; two step-daughters, Lisa Gack of Rocklin and Heather Miller of Roseville; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date under the direction of Holycross Memorial Services, Inc.



