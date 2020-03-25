|
|
A mass of Christian burial will be held at a later date for Nazario Jose Duenas, 80, of Live Oak. He passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020, in Live Oak. He was born on January 25, 1940 in Rancho San Pablo, Atenguillo, Jalisco, Mexico. He was a longtime resident of Live Oak.
Nazario was a hard worker who loved music and dancing, and enjoyed visiting with family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Pedro Duenas and Maria Del Refugio Curiel; and one brother, Heriberto Duenas.
He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Maria del Socorro Rivera of Live Oak; his seven children, Aida Duenas of Fillmore, CA, Alma Maricela Carrasco, Norma Lorena Duenas Gonzalez, Jose Nazario Jr. Duenas, Sonia Duenas, Mario Duenas, and Susana Duenas, all of Live Oak; his siblings, Ofelia Duenas, Rene Duenas, Jesus Curiel, Sara Robles, and Joel Duenas; 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Private interment was held in the Live Oak Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Gridley-Block Funeral Chapel.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Mar. 25, 2020