Neena Gill, 55, of Yuba City, died on March 15, 2020, of metastatic breast cancer. She passed away peacefully at home and surrounded by her family.
Neena was born October 24, 1964, in Ludhiana, Punjab, to Joginder and Hardarshan Grewal. She graduated from Polytechnic University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in interior design and a Masters degree in english. She later completed a Masters degree in counseling from LaVerne University. Neena married the love of her life, Kash Gill, in 1987.
Neena's career as an academic counselor and professor at Yuba College for the last thirty years brought her immense joy. She spent her career helping women, students from disadvantaged backgrounds, re-entry, and minority students achieve their academic goals. Neena's passion for mentoring and helping students achieve academic success was so prolific that Yuba College named an award in her honor - the Neena Gill Spirit Award - to annually award one Yuba College member who displays spirit and love for their students - just like Neena.
She was a tireless advocate for womens health. In 2013, Neena learned that the Yuba-Sutter community did not have a 3D breast imaging machine. Neena partnered with Pink October and raised more than $75,000 to bring 3D Toma Imaging Machine to Yuba City with Sutter Health. Given Neena's own journey with metastatic breast cancer, Neena was very proud that the machine is helping women in the Yuba-Sutter area improve the quality of their lives and health.
In 2018, Neena was awarded the Athena Award by the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce. She was recognized for her years of service and advocacy for women in the Yuba-Sutter community. As of today, she is the only woman of color to receive the award.
Over the last two years, Neena underwent extensive cancer treatment for her stage 4 breast cancer. She tackled every chemo, radiation, experimental drug, and remedy with positivity and and an unbreakable spirit. Each time she experienced a medical set-back, she continued moving forward with grace and determination. During her treatments, she remained grateful for the time she was able to continue to spend with her family. Those who knew her were in awe of her strength and determination.
Neena will be remembered as someone with a constant smile and infectious amount of joy and gratefulness.
Neena is survived by her husband, Kash Gill; her daughter, Harveen Gill and son-in-law, Raj Dhaliwal; son, Rajan Gill; and daughter, Preya Gill. She is also survived by her sister, Neelam Dhoot.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Joginder and Hardarshan Grewal; brother, Kamalraj Grewal; sister, Sangeet Takhar; and sister, Renu Mangat.
A public memorial will take place later this summer with details to follow.
Neena's family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Neena Gill Memorial Scholarship at Yuba College.
