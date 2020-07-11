1/1
Nina Shine
Yuba City native, Nina Shine, left her loved ones on July 6, 2020. Born at Fremont Hospital on September 24, 1928, her parents, Puna and Nand Kaur Singh, welcomed her into their farming family as their fourth child and first daughter.

Nina attended Barry School and graduated from Yuba City High School, then studied at Yuba College until 1948, when she married Albert Shine. They relocated to Imperial Valley where they started their family.

After four years, the Shines returned to Yuba City, where they spent the rest of their lives with their hands in agriculture and raising their lively brood of six: Janik Jones (Bruce), Carol Charone (Ed), Paul Shine (Donna), Pamela Shine Duncan (Rodney), Jerry Shine (Carole) and Veena Martinez (Michael). Nina was much beloved by her 15 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren, who all called her "Mazie".

She belonged to the Tierra Buena Sikh Temple Gurdwara and marched in the local annual November Sikh parade. She also was a card carrying Teamster member since 1962.

Nina is survived by her sister, Jane Singh; children; grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Albert; her children, Carol and Paul; and her five brothers, Kirpal, Paul, Mahinder, Sohon and Puran.

A memorial service is planned for a future date.

Published in Appeal Democrat on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences

July 9, 2020
Loving you always Mazzie Moo.
Maya Shine
Grandchild
