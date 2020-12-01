1/1
Niranjan Kaur
Niranjan Kaur, passed away on November 23, 2020. Born on September 15, 1931, in Budhi Pind (Hoshiarpur),Punjab, India, she had been a resident of Yuba City since 1992.

She was a warm and caring human being. Known for her witty stories and lovable personality. She lived a good life surrounded by her family throughout her years.

She is survived by her three children: Bhajan Thiara, Jaswinder Kaur, Satwinder Thiara ; as well as her 5 grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Sadhu Singh Thiara.

Funeral Services will be held at the Chapel of Twin Cities at 715 Shasta St., Yuba City on Thursday, December 3rd, 2020, at 10:30 am followed by prayers and cremation. Final prayer services will follow at Tierra Buena Sikh Temple in Yuba City.

Published in Appeal Democrat from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
