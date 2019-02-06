

It is with heavy hearts and great sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of our dear father, Nirmal Singh Bilan, on February 2nd, 2019. Our father was born in the village of Sumrari, Punjab, but as a young man he made Yuba City the place he called home.



He married our mother, Rachhpal Kaur Bilan, in the winter of 1969 and arrived in California two years later. The two of them built a life filled with love and happiness which grew to include three daughters, two sons-in-law and two grandchildren.



During these years, he was a farmer and foreman, enjoying the comradery of his coworkers and appreciating the cycles of renewal and bounty that are inherent to farming. To all, he was joyful, kind and lived his life with a sense of wonderment, curiosity, and possibility.



Our father loved the opportunity to experience the wonders of this life, especially the finer things. Whether visiting Paris, wearing bespoke clothing or savoring a unique meal paired with his drink of choice, a sweet Napa red, he loved new experiences. Those who knew him were privy to witness the twinkle in his eyes, the hint of mischief on his face and understand his ability to make any situation better just by his presence. He never hesitated to share his experiences, with a hearty dose of laughter, and an easy-going manner of speaking; he always made everyone feel included.



Our dad was loved by so many people from different walks and stations of life, a reflection of his kindness, levity, and willingness to engage without limitation.



He leaves behind an unreconcilable void in the lives of family and friends who expected to share many more years with him. He will be missed, but not forgotten. We will mourn him while we hold close the memories of everything he willingly gave us. Beloved son, sibling, husband, father, uncle and grandfather, in our hearts, always.



Memorial services will be held at Ullrey Memorial Chapel in Yuba City, at 11:00am on Friday, February 8th, 2019. Prayer and services will immediately follow at Sri Guru Nanak Sikh Temple on Bogue Road in Yuba City.