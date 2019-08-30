|
|
Norine Ann Moore, 77, of Davis, CA, passed away August 14, 2019 surrounded by family. She was born March 11, 1942 in Marysville, CA to Robert Ryland and Dorthy Evelyn Berg. She formerly lived in Yuba City and Elk Grove.
She attended Notre Dame Elementary and graduated from Yuba City High School in 1960 and was a member of Vanguards. She attended Seattle University for 2 years and graduated from Santa Clara University in 1964.
She retired from UC Davis Health Center & Mrak Hall and before that she was at the Sutter County Welfare Dept. as an Eligibility Supervisor.
Norine loved to read and paint but most of all she loved her children and grandchildren. Her speciality for family gatherings were lasagna and salads. Norine had a terrific smile that led to many friendships.
Norine is survived by her spouse, Gary Moore; children, Steve Moore (Kathy) of Elk Grove, CA, Mat Moore (Marianne) of Davis, CA, Kellie Coty (Eric) of Orange, CA, Jeff Moore (Brett) of Elk Grove, CA; grandchildren, Samantha, Sydney and Jackson Moore and Joseph, Benjamin and Sarah Coty and brothers, Thomas "Tom" Berg (Sandy) and David Berg (Denise).
She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Dorothy Berg and a brother, Robert "Roddy" Berg.
Services will be private for family only. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Contributions may be made in her name to her favorite charity, St. Jude.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019