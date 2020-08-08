Norma Ann Smith, of Live Oak, passed away on July 28th, 2020, in Auburn, CA. She was 87 years old. Norma was born December 29, 1932, in Oroville, CA, to Otto and Pearl Crum.As a teenager, she moved to Live Oak and attended Live Oak High School where she was voted President of the Future Homemakers of America, and met her future husband, Alfred Smith. Norma excelled in her studies and was a member of the CSF. She and Alfred married in 1949. They had four children, Sharon, Laura, Stephen and Diana.Norma, with her husband Alfred, owned and operated a peach ranch in Live Oak for 50 years. They were fair and caring employers to many local farm workers. Norma was a hard-working, determined, frugal woman. She was notorious for doing things HER way. Each day during harvest she followed the harvester on her "tree squirrel" and scrap picked a full bin of peaches or more because she couldn't stand the thought of good peaches going to waste. During peach harvest, perhaps Norma was best known for preparing her signature bacon and egg breakfast for the whole crew and opening up her home to workers during down time.In the 1970's Norma volunteered her time at "well baby clinic", and by doing hair and giving shaves at a Yuba City Convalescent hospital. She was a loving caretaker to her in-laws (Mr. & Mrs. Smith) for many years.In 1975, she and Alfred built and ran Smith's Country Charm, a consignment store for local craft makers and artists, located on Highway 99 in Live Oak. This building was later remodeled and became the Waffle Shop and several other restaurants.Norma loved hosting family gatherings. She was famous for baking countless pies in preparation of the yearly Thanksgiving festivities held at her home, attended by all of the family and extended family. Family Christmas was often celebrated with standing room only. Her home was the place to be, open to family and friends at any hour of the day.Vacations were spent camping, including cross country RV trips and deer hunting with her family at Butte Creek Campground. She took pride in spotting deer for Alfred on their early morning hunts.One of Norma's favorite things to do was play slot machines. She would often drive to Reno and play nickel machines all night long. She also enjoyed sewing, playing the organ, playing video games, watching game shows, playing board games, doing puzzles, and family Pinochle nights.Norma lost her husband, Alfred, in 2000. She met her sweetheart, Paul Meadows, in 2004 and moved to Fernley, NV, where she and Paul lived happily together for 14 years.More than anything Norma loved her family, especially the babies. She was present for the births of most of her grandchildren, most recently the birth of her great-great-granddaughter, Parker. The walls of Norma's home were covered in family photos. When school pictures arrived each year, instead of replacing each grandchild's earlier photo she simply added the new one next to it resulting in rows and rows of photos in her living room. She loved her family with her whole being. She was a kid's dream grandma and their parent's toughest challenge.Norma is survived by a son, Stephen (Kimm) Smith; three daughters, Sharon Taylor, Laura (Paul) Hase, and Diana McCurdy; nine grandchildren, Geena Day, Andrea Cook, Tracy Hurlbert, Cristin Page, Brooke Hawkins, Joellee Smith, Nick Smith, Dennis Langley and Chad McCurdy; an honorary grandson, Grant Webb; eighteen great-grandchildren, Marissa, Morgan, Steven, Drew, Chase, Allie, Kelly, Joshua, Taylor, Zachary, Cameron, Maryanne, David, Aurora, Mason, Kiarah, Justice and Hunter; two great-great-granddaughters, Scarlett and Parker; a sister, Helen Deatsch; and countless nieces, nephews, and cousins.She is preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Smith; her life partner, Paul Meadows; her sisters, Betty Self, Rosanna Eaton, and Marjorie Whitney; a brother, Otto Crum Jr.; and her great-great-grandson, Steven Ryker Gerrtt Smith.Services will be announced at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to "Steven's Gift" memorial scholarship, 2429 Ivy Street, Live Oak, CA 95953Share online condolences at