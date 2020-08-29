Norma Barbaccia passed away on August 25, 2020, at her home in Marysville, CA, surrounded by her loving family at the age of 92. She was born in San Jose, CA, to William and Millie (Tomacci) Fantozzi on July 10, 1928.
Before Norma started school, her first language was Italian. She grew up in San Jose and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1946. After high school, Norma worked as a Telephone Operator at Pacific Bell for 8 years. On July 20, 1952, she married Nick Barbaccia in San Jose and then moved to District 10 in Marysville. Together with Nick's brother Phil, they grew prunes, peaches, rice, and owned a commercial prune dryer.
Norma was a terrific Italian cook and centered her life around her family. Her smile was very heartwarming and unforgettable by all. She was a member of Plumas Lake Country Club where she met many of her lifelong friends. For many years, Nick and Norma hosted memorable Super Bowl parties for friends and family.
She enjoyed traveling, cooking, golfing, shopping, camping, and fishing. Norma was a parishioner at St. Joseph Catholic Church and member of the Catholic Ladies Relief Society.
Norma is preceded in death by her parents, William and Millie Fantozzi; husband of 58 years, Nick; and brothers, William Jr. and Dennis Caselli.
She is survived by her daughters, Diane and Carmel Barbaccia; granddaughter, Joan Davis; and grandson, Craig Herboth; and four great-grandchildren.
A viewing is scheduled at Lipp and Sullivan from 2:00 to 7:00 pm on Monday, August 31, 2020. Graveside service and rosary will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Sierra View Memorial Park. A mass and celebration of life will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Norma's name to: Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
, Lucile Packard Children's Hospital of Stanford, or Yuba Sutter Food Bank.