On Sunday May 17, 2020, Norma Elva (Deal) Fillmore, passed away at home at the age of 98, surrounded by her loving family.
Norma was born on May 4, 1922, on her Grandfather's farm in Brumbaugh near Rock Lake, North Dakota, the youngest child of Irvin and Lydia (Studebaker) Deal. She later attended La Verne College in Southern California where she met the love of her life, Eugene Fillmore.
On September 12, 1943, they were married at the Church of the Brethren in Live Oak, California, where they were active members for 25 years. Gene and Norma raised their four children on a small farm south of Live Oak. During these years she was active in the Encinal School Mothers Club, was a founding member of the annual Encinal School Spaghetti Dinner, as well as a Bluebird and 4-H leader. Both Norma and Gene loved square dancing with local area clubs and enjoyed camping and other outdoor activities.
Teaching became her passion and Norma later completed her B.A. Degree and teaching credential at Chico State College and was a beloved 5th and 6th grade teacher at Encinal School for nine years. After 25 years in the Live Oak area they moved to Arroyo Grande, California, where she resumed her teaching career at State Preschools in San Luis Obispo County.
After 20 years on the Central Coast and a well-earned retirement, Norma and Gene moved back to Live Oak to be closer to family and friends. During her retirement years Norma again became very active in the Church of the Brethren, serving as Deacon, on the Church Board, taught Sunday School classes and especially enjoyed telling the children's story during the services. She was also active in the Live Oak Child Care Center serving as Interim Director and served on the Advisory Board for many years. She was an avid reader and was always loaning or giving favorite books to friends and family.
At the age of 84, after the death of her husband of 63 years, she found her voice as a story teller and began writing stories of her childhood in North Dakota with the "Down Memory Lane" writing group in Gridley. Norma was devoted to her family and over the years she wrote many poems and special stories for her extended family members.
Norma is preceded in death by her parents, Irvin and Lydia; her husband Eugene; and her siblings, John, Agnes, Marguerite, George, Jerry, Bob, Joe and Reba.
She is survived by her four children, Barbara Brandt (Bev), Cathy McDaniel (Merlin), Susan Bihlman, and Tim Fillmore (Valerie); her 8 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled and announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Live Oak Church of the Brethren, Casa de Esperanza (PO Box 56 Yuba City, CA 95952), or Heifer International (www.heifer.org).
Published in Appeal Democrat on May 19, 2020.