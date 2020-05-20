

Norma Jean (Otto) Hayes passed away peacefully on May 10, 2020 in her son's home in Folsom, CA surrounded by her entire family. A private family service was held at Sutter Cemetery on May 15, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Mother Hubbard's Cupboard at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church in Yuba City, CA.



Norma Jean Otto was born on January 21, 1943 in Holstein, Iowa, the youngest of five daughters of Ernest and Elvira (Getzmeier) Otto of Alta, Iowa. She grew up with four older sisters and graduated as valedictorian of her class in 1961. After graduating from The University of Northern Iowa she began teaching mathematics in a rural school in Northern Iowa. In 1967 she received a 6 week National Science Foundation Grant to attend Knox College in Galesburg, Illinois. It was at this summer school that she met, fell in love with, and became engaged to Richard Hayes, of Yuba City, CA who had received the same grant. Richard returned to Yuba City and Norma to her teaching job in Iowa. They were married the following summer, June 22, 1968.



Norma had several jobs, including teaching as Sutter High School, financial office at Yuba City Unified School District, and other accounting, finally retiring in 2001 from the Auditors Office of Sutter County. Norma always put her children, Randy and Suzie, at the top of her list attending every event they participated in that she could.



Richard and Norma really enjoyed the retired life together, becoming Life Masters at Duplicate bridge, going on several cruises, playing competitive tennis, both singles, doubles, and mixed doubles, watching grandchildren in their activities. Norma was totally devoted to her family.



Never forgetting her loving ways will be her loving husband, Richard, of nearly 52 years, her son Randy Hayes (Anne) of Folsom, her daughter, Suzie Jochner (Michael), grandsons Tyler and Todd Hayes, and granddaughters, Claire and Sarah Jochner, and her sisters, Sandra Benedett and Beverly Wurdeman. She will also be severly missed by her many friends and acqaintances.

