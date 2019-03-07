Home

Viewing
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Sierra View Memorial Park
Norma J. Redmond

Norma J. Redmond Obituary

Norma J. Redmond, 87, of Yuba City, passed away on March 3, 2019. Norma was born in Bentonville, Arkansas, on February 3, 1932, to Dallas and Myra (Gray) Duncan. She retired after working 27 years for Yuba City High School and Harters Cannery.

Norma is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, JD Redmond, on December 29, 2011; and a daughter, Judy Carol Redmond, on January 12, 1954.

Norma is survived by a son, James Redmond (Debbie) of Yuba City; and two daughters, Dolores Smith (David) of Yuba City; and Joyce Jones (Bob) of Sutter. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Frank Duncan of Olivehurst.

A viewing will be held Friday, March 8, 2019, from 9-10 am, with graveside service at 10 am, at Sierra View Memorial Park.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Mar. 7, 2019
