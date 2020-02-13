|
|
In loving memory of Norma Virtue Waters, July 5, 1928 - February 10, 2020.
Norma Waters is preceded in death by her husband, Harold Cecil Waters.
She is survived by 2 daughters, Joyce (Don) Acuff, Annie (Gene) Rodeman; stepsons, William "Craig" and Richard "Teddy" Waters; 5 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and 16 great-great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, February 13th, 2020, from 4-8 PM and services will be held Friday, February 14th, 2020, 10 AM, at Sierra View Memorial Park.
Arrangements are under the care of Sierra View Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Feb. 13, 2020