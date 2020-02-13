Home

Sierra View Memorial Park & Mortuary
4900 Olive Ave
Olivehurst, CA 95961
(530) 742-6957
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sierra View Memorial Park & Mortuary
4900 Olive Ave
Olivehurst, CA 95961
Service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Sierra View Memorial Park & Mortuary
4900 Olive Ave
Olivehurst, CA 95961
Norma Virtue Waters


1928 - 2020
Norma Virtue Waters Obituary

In loving memory of Norma Virtue Waters, July 5, 1928 - February 10, 2020.

Norma Waters is preceded in death by her husband, Harold Cecil Waters.

She is survived by 2 daughters, Joyce (Don) Acuff, Annie (Gene) Rodeman; stepsons, William "Craig" and Richard "Teddy" Waters; 5 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and 16 great-great-grandchildren.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, February 13th, 2020, from 4-8 PM and services will be held Friday, February 14th, 2020, 10 AM, at Sierra View Memorial Park.

Arrangements are under the care of Sierra View Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Feb. 13, 2020
