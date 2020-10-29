1/1
Norman Dale Hutton
1954 - 2020
{ "" }
Dale passed away surrounded by love of family and friends on October 23, 2020. He was born in Marysville, July 19, 1954, to Norman George Hutton and Betty Joe (McCauley) Hutton.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Frances Lucille (Carter) Hutton, awaiting in heaven for him with his daughter, Donna Evans.

He is survived by his sister, Leanna Davis of Troy Virginia; his daughter, Sandra Jansen; son, Richard Latham; nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Dale attended Marysville High School in the 1970s. He was employed by Mescher door Company for 28+ years to the day before hospitalization. He loved his work took pride in his work ethic and was thankful for the ability to do so.

He loved his clients and his coworkers and viewed his coworkers as family. He was deeply loved and brought immense joy to those who knew him and for those who did not know him he "Fought the fight and the job was well done!"

Rest In Peace to the man known as "Pops".

Due to Covid and limited seating, an intimate family gathering will be held at Ullrey Memorial Chapel, Yuba City on November 28, 2020.

We are sorry to those who wish to attend, however, a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date for those wishing to share memories.

Correspondences and donations can be sent to Sandra Jansen, 1667 Twisted River Drive, Marysville, CA 95901.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Oct. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ullrey Memorial Chapel
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 673-9542
