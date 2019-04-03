Home

Norman Theodore Spencer Obituary

Norman Theodore Spencer, 75, of Marysville, CA, passed away March 22, 2019, at Rideout Hospital. Norman was born on April 10, 1943, in San Diego, CA.

Norman is survived by his loving wife of more than 52 years, Mary J. Spencer; and their children, Robert A. Spencer (Roseann) of Olivehurst, Robin A. Coleman (Sherwood) of Marysville, Rodney A. Spencer (Delmy); and three grandchildren, Jazlyn N. Wofford (Marshall) of Chico CA, Quenton T. Spencer and Graciela M. Spencer of Marysville CA; 7 sisters-in-law; 4 brothers in-law; numerous nieces; nephews; cousins; and a host of friends and family.

He is preceded in death by both his parents, Norman H. and Brownie Spencer; and his brother, Bobbie Spencer.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019, 2pm at The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses, 2422 Hammonton-Smartville Rd., Marysville, CA. Reception immediately following services at 103 C Street, Marysville, CA, 95901.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2019
