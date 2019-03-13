|
|
"Cherrato" Barajas, 57, of Olivehurst, CA, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019. He was born in Fairfield on the first of September 1961.
Octavio had a love and passion for Spanish radio and worked as a disc jockey since the age of 15.
Octavio is survived by his loving wife, Alejandra Barajas and his three sons.
A funeral service will be held in honor of his life at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 2:00 pm on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 702 C St., Marysville, CA.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Mar. 13, 2019