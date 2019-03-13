Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
702 C St.
Marysville, CA
Octavio Barajas


Octavio Barajas Obituary

"Cherrato" Barajas, 57, of Olivehurst, CA, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019. He was born in Fairfield on the first of September 1961.

Octavio had a love and passion for Spanish radio and worked as a disc jockey since the age of 15.

Octavio is survived by his loving wife, Alejandra Barajas and his three sons.

A funeral service will be held in honor of his life at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 2:00 pm on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 702 C St., Marysville, CA.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Mar. 13, 2019
