Ollie Retsia Long of Olivehurst, California, passed away peacefully in her home on the morning of September 27, 2019. She was 98. Ollie was born on February 26, 1921 in Eldon,
Oklahoma, the second child of Dee and Hattie
Hensley. In June of 1941 Ollie married Leonard Long in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. They lived in Oklahoma until after World War II at which point they moved to Olivehurst, California where they raised their three children.
Ollie's happiest times in life were when she was surrounded by family. She spoke often of family picnics, holiday dinners, and family reunions all of which brought large crowds of cousins from all over the area. Along with family time, Ollie's hobbies included cooking, sewing, collecting rocks and bible study. She also loved to work in her yard where she insisted on mowing her own lawn until the age of 94 when she finally let her son take over. Ollie was a devoted Christian her entire life. She attended church regularly at First Baptist Church in Olivehurst.
She was preceded in death by her husband of
39 years Leonard Long; daughter Sue O'Daniel;
parents Dee and Hattie Hensley, and siblings Curtis Hensley, Naoma Wilson, Boyd Hensley and Lloyd Hensley.
She is survived by her sons Garry Long and Gerald Long both of Olivehurst; 9 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren, and 10 great-great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at Sierra View Memorial Park in Olivehurst on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 2PM.
