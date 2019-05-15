

Omar Gomez, 22, of Marysville, CA, entered into rest May 8, 2019.



Born to Michael and Sofie Gomez, February 2, 1997, he was the youngest of 5 siblings. Omar was always the light of the family, loved, cherished and protected. He drew love out of everyone around and made the world a better place to be in. He had a love for always being dressed his best, gaming and technology and loved to tinker. He was an amazing son, brother and uncle.



Omar was a graduate of Yuba City High School, class of 2015. He was attending Yuba College in pursuit of a career in nursing.



Omar is survived by his parents, Michael and Sofie Gomez; his 5 siblings and their spouses, Vanessa (Izzy) Dominguez, Elizabeth (Miguel) Lopez, Michael Gomez Jr., and Elma Gomez; his nieces and nephews, Izabella Dominguez, Alejandro Lopez, Felix Dominguez, Moses Lopez, Aviana Bernal and Ezekiel Lopez; grandparents Patricia and Larry Lowe and Jack Gomez. He is also survived by his girlfriend Paola Gonzalez and their dogs Osa and Thor. Omar leaves behind numerous aunts, uncles, cousins as well as a large extended family.



He is preceded in death by his great-grandmother Sofia Hernandez; grandmother Mary Ramirez; grandfather Adan Ramirez and two-first cousins, Carlos Lizaola and Michael Ramirez, Jr.



Omar will be missed beyond measure or words.



- off on an adventure -



Visitation viewing will be Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 4-8 pm at Lakeside Colonial Chapel, 830 D St., Marysville with the service on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 11 am. Burial will follow at Sierra View Memorial Park, 4900 Olive Ave., Olivehurst.

