|
|
Our loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and Korean War Veteran, Omar Lee Gryder, of Colusa, CA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at the Fountains in Yuba City.
Omar was born on November 4, 1929, in Gastonia, NC, to his parents Otis and Marie Gryder. At the age of 19, he enlisted in to the United States Army and rose to the rank of Staff Sergeant until his honorable discharge in 1954.
During his time serving his country, he met the love of his life, Joann May Burgess, and they were married for 63 years until her passing. They settled in the small town of Colusa in 1954. Living a wonderful life alongside each other included raising a family and time spent traveling.
While becoming a mechanic by trade, Omar worked at Hoblit Motors for 29 years followed by another 10 at Ambac Equipment Company before retirement. He was a member of the VFW Post #2442 in Colusa and enjoyed the simple things in life such as gardening, camping, bowling, fishing and deer hunting. Above all, he valued his family and his home most of all.
His son and daughter, Bruce Gryder of Arbuckle and Janet Snyder of Colusa; two granddaughters, Rebecca Gryder and Callie Snyder; two great-grandchildren, Makayla and Benjamin; as well as numerous nieces and nephews survive Omar.
His parents, a sister, Doris Bell Pittman; his wife Joann; and first-born son, Terry Gryder, predecease him.
A private graveside service will be held for Omar on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at the Colusa Cemetery, 1974 Wilson Road, Colusa, CA. ~Memorial contributions to the VFW Post #2441 Colusa County Post, 108 East Main Street, Colusa, CA, 95932, are appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to McNary-Moore Funeral Service FD 410.
Share online condolences at
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat on Apr. 16, 2020