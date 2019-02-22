

We lost our beloved 94 year old mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother on February 19th, 2019, in Marysville, as she was surrounded by loved ones.



Opal was born in Sentinel, Oklahoma, on April 26, 1924, to Charles and Mamie Seeberger and raised in the Plainview, Texas, area with 5 brothers.



Opal married the love of her life Ben when they were both very young and adventurous. They lived in Texas, Arizona, Oregon and finally California. She was a homemaker with a talent of making any kind of dessert, especially pies, her family requested. She loved nothing more than to be surrounded by her family. When she wasn't cooking and baking for Ben and her family she was making quilts and volunteering.



While living in Brownsville, CA, she was a member of the Hilltop Gang where she continued to cook and bake for monthly breakfasts and for fund raisers for the club. She loved children and also worked for several years in the cafeteria at Gray Avenue School in Yuba City. Even the children there called her grama.



Opal is survived by son Ben R. Davis (Lisa) of Randel Washington; daughter Shirley Henrikson (Blaine) of Browns Valley, CA; grandson Paul Gehrts (Rose) of Marysville, CA; grandsons, John Littlejohn (Nedra) of Suttter, CA; and Ben M. Davis of Shelton, WA; grandaughters, April Porter (Russell) of Loma Rica, CA; Alicia Jones (Jeff) of Benton City, WA; step-grandsons, Ronald Henrikson (Carolyn) of Reno, NV; Mark Henrikson (Sandra) of Vacaville, CA; Eric Henrikson of Yuba City, CA; and John Hill of Roseville, CA. In addition she is survived by 19 great-grandchildren, 24 great-great-grandchildren with a 25th coming in two weeks! How she loved being surrounded by all of these loved ones.



Opal is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Mamie Seeberger; brothers, Ray, Charles, John, Ralph and Wilson; her husband of 59 years, Ben L. Davis; daughter Ruth Dillon; and grandson Scott Gehrts.



Opal was a ray of sunshine for all who knew her. Always a kind word, a family history story or just a good laugh. The Lord blessed her with a long life and happy life and we all feel blessed to have been part of it.



Services will be held at Ullrey Memorial Chapel, 817 Almond Street, Yuba City, CA, on Monday, February 25, 2019, at 10:00 am. A private family burial will take place on a later date.

Send condolences to

www.appealdemocrat.com Published in Appeal Democrat from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary