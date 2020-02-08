|
|
Oral Robert Choate, Sr., known as Paul to most, passed on February 3, 2020. Paul was born May 22, 1943, in Cleveland, Ohio, where he grew up on a poultry farm with his two brothers and sister.
He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1961-1967. After serving in the Corps, Paul began his career as a California Highway Patrolman retiring from the Yuba-Sutter Area office with over 31 years of service. Upon his retirement Paul expanded his cattle ranch, ultimately moving to Modoc County pursuing his dream of ranching.
Paul is preceded in death by his loving wife of nearly 55 years, Beverly "Karen" Choate; and great-grandson, Zane Alexander.
Paul is survived by his three sons, Rob, Michael and Eric; five grandchildren, Tiffany, Amanda, Carter, Whitney and Reese; and three great- grandchildren, Katelyn, Evan and Wyatt; two brothers, Bill Choate, Terry Choate; and sister, Jean Runyon.
A viewing will be held at Lipp and Sullivan in Marysville, California, Wednesday, February 12, 2020, from 4-7pm. Graveside services at the Gridley Cemetery, will be Thursday, February 13, 2020, at 11:00 am.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2020