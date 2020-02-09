Home

Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:00 PM
Crossroads Community Church
Yuba City,, CA
View Map
Orban Gore Obituary

Orban Gore, passed away on January 16, 2020, after a long illness. He was a longtime resident of the Yuba-Sutter area before moving to Arizona.

Orban is survived by his wife of 40 years, Debbie Gore; daughters, Danika Mann and Michelle Arsenault; sons, Myca Gore and Michael Hoopingarner; brother, Carl Gore; sisters, Gracie Carnahan and Retha Pringle; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at Crossroads Community Church in Yuba City, Saturday, February 15th, 2020, at noon. A potluck reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crossroads Community Church.
Share online condolences at
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat from Feb. 9 to Feb. 12, 2020
