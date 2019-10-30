Home

Otha Jack "OJ" Smith


1938 - 2019
Otha Jack "OJ" Smith Obituary

Otha Jack "OJ" Smith, 80, of Sutter, passed quietly with family at his side on October 11, 2019. Born in Atlanta, Georgia on December 16, 1938, he was a California resident for 61 years. He spent 45 years in the tree business.

He is survived by his son Ed (Patti) Smith of Missouri; daughters Vila Smith of Yuba City and Kelly (Bruce) Williams of Olivehurst; brother Frank Smith of Windsor. He enjoyed the lives of 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

Burial will be private.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Oct. 30, 2019
