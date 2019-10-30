|
Otha Jack "OJ" Smith, 80, of Sutter, passed quietly with family at his side on October 11, 2019. Born in Atlanta, Georgia on December 16, 1938, he was a California resident for 61 years. He spent 45 years in the tree business.
He is survived by his son Ed (Patti) Smith of Missouri; daughters Vila Smith of Yuba City and Kelly (Bruce) Williams of Olivehurst; brother Frank Smith of Windsor. He enjoyed the lives of 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Burial will be private.
