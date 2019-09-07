Home

Ullrey Memorial Chapel Inc.
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 673-9542
Memorial service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Ullrey Memorial Chapel Inc.
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
Otis Moseley


1937 - 2019
Otis Moseley Obituary

Otis Moseley, 82, of Yuba City, passed away August 13, 2019. Born August 8, 1937 in Newark, NJ, he was a resident of the Yuba-Sutter area for over 20 years. Otis retired from the USAF after 27 years.

He is survived by his sons, Otis L. Moseley of Yuba City, Windell Moseley of Yuba City, Michael Moseley of Yuba City and Patrick Moseley of Marysville; 8 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by a son Vincent Moseley.

A memorial service will be conducted Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Ullrey Memorial Chapel. Inurnment will be private at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA. Arrangements under the direction of Ullrey Memorial Chapel.
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat from Sept. 7 to Sept. 9, 2019
