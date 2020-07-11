

Pamela Kay Hardwick, 78, of Yuba City, CA, passed away July 6, 2020. She was born June 26, 1942, in Los Angeles, CA, a social worker in Yuba County, and a resident of the Yuba Sutter area for over 50 years,



She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and a volunteer with the Sutter County Memorial Museum.



She is survived by her daughter, Linda Kay Siller of Yuba City, CA; son, Eric Charles Hardwick of Oroville, CA; and her brother, Ted Kincaid of Sparks, NV; 9 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Eugene Hardwick and her daughter, Kari Lynn Hotchkin.



A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, 10 am, at Sutter Cemetery.

