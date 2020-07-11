1/1
Pamela Kay Hardwick
Pamela Kay Hardwick, 78, of Yuba City, CA, passed away July 6, 2020. She was born June 26, 1942, in Los Angeles, CA, a social worker in Yuba County, and a resident of the Yuba Sutter area for over 50 years,

She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and a volunteer with the Sutter County Memorial Museum.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda Kay Siller of Yuba City, CA; son, Eric Charles Hardwick of Oroville, CA; and her brother, Ted Kincaid of Sparks, NV; 9 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Eugene Hardwick and her daughter, Kari Lynn Hotchkin.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, 10 am, at Sutter Cemetery.

Published in Appeal Democrat from Jul. 11 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, 10 am, at Sutter Cemetery.
Funeral services provided by
Ullrey Memorial Chapel
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 673-9542
