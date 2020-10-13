1/1
Pamela Louise Bowling-Wellington
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pamela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Pamela Louise Bowling-Wellington, 57, has been welcomed into our Lords arms on Saturday, October 3, 2020. She was born in Oroville, California on February 13, 1963 to Ellis and Marguerite Bowling.

Pamela was a lifelong servant of the Lord and spent her professional life in the medical field. Pam loved teaching Sunday school to young children and sharing the gospel through the nursing home ministry. She was committed to the mission at A Women's Friend.

Pamela is recognized for 25 years of dedicated service in the healthcare and medical field. In this capacity, Pam worked in private practice, 9-1-1 dispatch, and in teaching medical assisting. Her love and commitment to students was evident in her development of post-secondary healthcare and pharmacology curriculum.

Pam is survived by four siblings, cousins, and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at Oroville Cemetery District, 5646 Lincoln Blvd., Oroville, CA 95966. Service will commence Thursday, October 15th, 2020 at 1:00 pm in remembrance of Pam Wellington's life.
Share online condolences at
www.appealdemocrat.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Oct. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved