Pamela Louise Bowling-Wellington, 57, has been welcomed into our Lords arms on Saturday, October 3, 2020. She was born in Oroville, California on February 13, 1963 to Ellis and Marguerite Bowling.Pamela was a lifelong servant of the Lord and spent her professional life in the medical field. Pam loved teaching Sunday school to young children and sharing the gospel through the nursing home ministry. She was committed to the mission at A Women's Friend.Pamela is recognized for 25 years of dedicated service in the healthcare and medical field. In this capacity, Pam worked in private practice, 9-1-1 dispatch, and in teaching medical assisting. Her love and commitment to students was evident in her development of post-secondary healthcare and pharmacology curriculum.Pam is survived by four siblings, cousins, and many nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be held at Oroville Cemetery District, 5646 Lincoln Blvd., Oroville, CA 95966. Service will commence Thursday, October 15th, 2020 at 1:00 pm in remembrance of Pam Wellington's life.