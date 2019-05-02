Home

Pamela Sue Dahl


1964 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Pamela Sue Dahl Obituary

Pamela Sue Dahl, born April 21, 1964, passed away on April 29, 2019. She was surrounded by family and friends that love her. She fought hard against a weakening heart and the suffering Parkinson's disease brings.

Pam has two children whom she loves dearly and dedicated her life to. She was compassionate, selfless and strong willed. She was a true example of faith in God and the atonement of Christ. She lived her beliefs and set a beautiful example for her children.

Pam will be missed beyond words until her family is reunited with her again.

A graveside service and burial will take place May 4, 2019, in Los Osos, California.

In lieu of flowers, family encourages a donation to be made to the Parkinson's Foundation on Pam's behalf.
Published in Appeal Democrat from May 2 to May 3, 2019
