

Pamela Sue Dahl, born April 21, 1964, passed away on April 29, 2019. She was surrounded by family and friends that love her. She fought hard against a weakening heart and the suffering Parkinson's disease brings.



Pam has two children whom she loves dearly and dedicated her life to. She was compassionate, selfless and strong willed. She was a true example of faith in God and the atonement of Christ. She lived her beliefs and set a beautiful example for her children.



Pam will be missed beyond words until her family is reunited with her again.



A graveside service and burial will take place May 4, 2019, in Los Osos, California.



In lieu of flowers, family encourages a donation to be made to the Parkinson's Foundation on Pam's behalf.

