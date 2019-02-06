Services Lakeside Colonial Chapel 830 D Street Marysville , CA 95901 (530) 749-9277 Memorial service 11:00 AM Wheatland Community Fellowship Church 4753 Wheatland Road Wheatland , CA View Map Resources More Obituaries for Pansy Harper Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Pansy Harper

Pansy Lee Harper passed away January 31, 2019. She was born October 30, 1937 in Jennings, Oklahoma to Albert and Leona (Sanders) Endicott. She was the 2nd of 3 children. She moved to California when she was 3 years old and settled in the Yuba-Sutter area for her entire life. Her family came to California in a Model A from Oilton, Oklahoma.



Pansy was a hard worker her entire life. She worked picking prunes, peaches and in a walnut huller. She was often right beside her husband, Roy mucking stalls and feeding horses. Her biggest job and the most important job she ever had was raising her 4 children, Sherry, Terry, Timmy and Steven and being a homemaker.



Pansy was known to live a very humble, modest life and her family was her everything. Pansy proudly lived her last years in her childhood home that was built by her parents in the early 1950's and felt rich and privileged to do so. She was so proud and appreciative of being able to be there in her "mansion."



Pansy loved to go camping with family and took many trips in the motorhome to the Redwoods, the Coast and back to Oklahoma to trace through some of her ancestry. During the early years of marriage, she travelled all over the place to horse shows while she, her husband and her kids showed horses and barrel raced. There were many ribbons and trophies proudly displayed over the years and cowboy boots in every room of the house.



She always loved it when family came to visit. When you showed up, you would often see her sitting beside the garage drinking up the sunshine and of course a cup of coffee or a Gatorade. You could always count on her having some kind of candy dish or goodies for each and every grandchild or great-grandchild when they got there too. You never ever left her without getting a hug and if you were at her home she would send you away with a jar of jelly or some vegetables from her garden.



She loved being outside working in her yard and garden. She had a green thumb and could make anything grow. She transplanted and grafted trees and rose bushes so that we could all have a part of her gorgeous roses in our yards. Along with her son, Steven, she built her own little Garden of Eden that she was so proud of.



Family dinners and holidays were always a favorite for everyone because Pansy was a great cook. Her children and grandchildren would tease and bicker about which dish they wanted her to bring to family functions claiming to be the "favorite" when she would bring their chosen dish.



The holidays and birthdays also brought about many of Pansy's homemade gifts of jelly, afghans, doilies and ornaments. She crocheted many afghans and doilies over the years that you will find on display and being used in just about every family member's home. They are some of the most cherished gifts of all.



Pansy was married to the love of her life, Roy Joe Harper in 1952. Roy and Pansy were happily married for 57 amazing years. The two of them were inseparable. When you saw one you saw the other.



Pansy is survived by her daughter, Sherry (Henry) Dethlefsen of Rio Oso; 2 sons, Terry (Karen) of Rio Oso, and Steven of Olivehurst; brother, Bob (Gloria) Endicott of Olivehurst; 7 grandchildren, Tina, Kimmie, Terry, Jeremiah, Timmy, Nathan and Lanny; 10 great grandchildren; and 2 sisters-in-law Yvonne Mazzie and Almeda Abel of West Virginia.



Pansy is preceded in death by her husband, Roy Joe Harper; her parents Albert and Leona (Sanders) Endicott; a sister, Lavelia Prather; a son, Timmy Harper; and a granddaughter Amanda Dethlefsen.



A memorial service is scheduled for Friday, February 8, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Wheatland Community Fellowship Church, 4753 Wheatland Road, Wheatland, CA. Pastor John Burns will be officiating.



Arrangements are under the direction of Lakeside Colonial Chapel.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to , of Wheatland, team Bear River "Sue"per Stars http://main.acsevents.org/site/TR/?fr_id=91874&pg=team&team_id=2408062