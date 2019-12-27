|
|
In loving memory of Pargat Singh Dhami, 75, who passed away on December 20th, 2019. Mr. Dhami was born on April 14th, 1944, in the village of Kishanpur, Punjab, India, the son of the late Mr. Hazara Singh and late Mrs. Nasib Kaur.
In 1965, Mr. Dhami married the late Mrs. Harbhajan Kaur Dhami, with whom he shared three beautiful and successful children. In 1994, Mr. and Mrs. Dhami joined their family in Yuba City, CA, and created their beautiful new life.
An amazing son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, teacher, and friend, Mr. Dhami is loved and will be missed by all. He lived his life to the fullest through simple pleasures: chatting with all and spending time with his grandchildren, whom he loved with all his heart.
Mr. Dhami is preceded in death by his wife, Harbhajan Kaur Dhami; and his parents.
Mr. Dhami is survived by his 3 children, Harwinder Dhami, Baljit Dhami, and Paramjit Bahia, and their respective spouses, Sukhwinder Dhami, Kulwinder Dhami and Gurdev Bahia; as well as 8 grandchildren, Gurminder, Tarneet, Harpreet, Harsharan, Amanjot, and Harjot Dhami, and Jaskaran and Jasmeen Bahia.
Mr. Dhami's loving nature and talks will be sorely missed by all. Forever in our Hearts.
Services will be held on Sunday, December 29th, 2019, at 11:00am at the Chapel of the Twin Cities followed by a prayer service at Tierra Buena Gurdwara.
"The journey doesn't end here. Death is just another path, one that we all must take." - J.R.R Tolkien
Published in Appeal Democrat from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019