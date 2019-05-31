Home

Ullrey Memorial Chapel Inc.
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 673-9542
Service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
In Loving Memory Of Parmjit Singh Randhawa, son of (late) Mr. Sadhu Singh Randhawa and (late) Mrs. Surjit Kaur Randhawa, born January 28, 1954 in village Sadowal in Punjabi, India.

Mr. Randhawa came to Yuba City in 1981 as a young adult with his mother, father, and one of his three brothers. Many of his fondest memories are from those early years when he shared a small three bedroom apartment with ten of his family members. He started his first day of work in the fields the day after he arrived to the United States and worked the fields for 38 years, and in these fields he took his last breath.

He worked countless hours to save and provide for his family. He learned to speak and write English without ever having the opportunity to attend college. He only had one goal in life - to give his children everything he didn't have and much, much more.

He was a devoted Sikh who prayed from the Guru Granth Sahib Ji every morning and started each day by receiving blessings from the Gurdawara Sahib. He considered himself blessed to have his wife of 34 years, Kulvinder Kaur Randhawa; three daughters, Amandeep Kaur Randhawa, Gurdeep Kaur Randhawa, and Harmanprit Kaur Randhawa and two sons-in-law, Apneet Singh Sidhu and Harmon Thiara, who he always said were the best part of his life.

He was loved by so many and taken too soon. We will forever remember his playful demeanor and sense of humor, his contagious laughter, his illuminating smile, his abundance of knowledge, his charismatic persona, and his 38 long years of service to this community.

We love you so much Dad. You were too good.

Services to be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Ullrey Memorial Chapel followed by prayer services at Bogue Road Temple.
Published in Appeal Democrat on May 31, 2019
