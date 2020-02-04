|
Patricia "Pat" Bowing Fournier, 92, entered the embrace of our heavenly father, surrounded by the love and comfort of her family, on January 19, 2020. Pat was born to Harry and Hildegarde Bowing in Rochester, Minnesota.
Pat was a devout woman of faith as a parishioner at St. Isidore Catholic Church. She dedicated her life to children, and was a beloved daycare owner for over 45 years. She loved traveling, playing Bridge, helping with the homeless, and attending SF Symphony rehearsals.
Pat was preceded in death by her loving husband of 55 years, Francis J. Fournier; and is survived by her family, John (Janet) Fournier, David (Linda) Fournier, Stephen (Janet) Fournier, Peter Fournier, Mary (William) Mayben and Christopher (Diane) Fournier; 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
The family will be holding a funeral at St. Isidore Catholic Church on February 15, 2020, at 11:00 with a reception immediately following at Hillcrest Landing which is across the street from the church. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to St. Isidore Catholic School.
