

Patricia Joanne Tull was born January 3, 1934, in Colfax, CA, to Marvin and Oleta Tull. Pat was a 3rd generation Californian and proud Native Daughter of the Golden West. She passed peacefully at home June 7, 2020.



She spent her childhood exploring with her 2 sisters, Marlene and Carol. She married James Rice in March of 1960 and recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a surprise party attended by close family and friends.



Pat had a long and successful career with Bank Of America as an Ag Loan Officer and truly enjoyed attending the retiree luncheon every year. Pat was a graduate Wheatland High School, Yuba College and as a life-long learner, after retiring, Pat graduated from CSU Chico with a BA in Liberal Studies.



Pat loved to play cards, whether she was on the coast, in Ft. Bragg with her 2nd family or in Wheatland with her several Pinochle groups. Pat had a love for traveling and she and Jim traveled to every continent (except Antarctica) and were frequent "cruisers" on Holland America.



Pat loved her children and grandchildren and was generous with her affection, never forgetting a birthday, anniversary, Valentines or any other holiday.



Pat is survived by her husband of 60 years, James Rice; her 3 children, Michael Rice, Kathleen Sisk (David) and Lisa Beals (Mike); 6 grandchildren, Andrea Gantvarg (Vlad), Eric Sisk, Katie Sisk, Benjamin Rice, Aidan Beals and Alia Rice; and 1 precious great-granddaughter, Adelaide Gantvarg. Pat is also survived by her sisters, Marlene Haddox and Carol Hern; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



There will be a celebration of life planned in the near future when it is appropriate to gather in large groups.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store