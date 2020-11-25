Patricia Marlene Okimoto, who everyone called Pat, died peacefully at The Gardens in Yuba City, CA, on November 13, 2020, due to complications of Parkinson's.
Pat was born on January 5, 1935, to Fred J. and Dorothy Martin in Great Falls, MT. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Frederick; brother, Fred J. Martin, Jr. (Shirlee) of San Francisco, CA; daughters, Jennifer (John) of Mill Valley, CA; Jill of Walnut Creek, CA; sons, Paul (Summer) of Colleyville, TX; and Eric (Stephanie) of Windermere, FL; granddaughters, Talia, Carolyn, and Isabella; grandsons, Preston, Henry, Charles, and Theodore; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Pat moved many times throughout her life. First, due to her father's career in politics and journalism; and then because of her husband Fred's career in the U.S. Air Force. She liked to tell her children how many schools she attended. As a military family, the Okimoto's lived in Tucson, AZ; Bellevue, NE; Yuba City, CA; and Lakenheath, England. Pat always reminded us that home is in your heart with your family and friends.
Pat graduated from the University of Montana in Missoula where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Education. She taught in Great Falls where she met Fred and in Yuba City where she was a kindergarten teacher until she retired from Bridge Street School. While raising her children, she tutored students with reading disabilities and was a substitute teacher.
She was involved with many school, community, and church organizations. A lifelong Episcopalian and a member of St. John's Church in Marysville since 1971, Pat served as Junior and Senior Warden. She volunteered at Lincrest School and was a member of the "Popcorn Bunch" with a group of moms who stayed friends long after their kids were grown. She ran the PTA and scholarship committee for Lakenheath American High School in England. Pat was active in the American Association of University Women, P.E.O., Japanese American Citizens League, Tri-County Parkinson's Support Group, two "Gourmet" groups (she was a great cook), and she loved to play bridge.
Pat also loved to travel. She made her first trip to Europe in 1960. She and her family traveled across the UK and Europe during the 1980s and she and Fred returned to London in 2012. A lover of literature and history, her tastes were broad and she read everything from children's literature, Christian theology, to mysteries and thrillers. One of Pat's favorite books was Charlotte's Web, which she loved to read to her students.
What her family did not realize is how many people thought of Pat as a sister or second mom. She was a great listener, a wonderful teacher, and she had many friends, young and old. We will always remember Pat enjoying an afternoon glass of wine with her best friend Fran Harris.
We would like to thank the community of caregivers who helped Pat over the years including: Esmeralda, The Gardens Alzheimer and Dementia Care, and Sutter North Hospice.
A Memorial Service will be held via Zoom on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at 11:00 am with St. John's Episcopal Church. If you'd like to attend, email TeamOkimoto@gmail.com
. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Episcopal Church, 800 D Street, Marysville, CA 95901.
An interment ceremony will be held after the pandemic, when Pat's ashes will be placed in the St. John's Columbarium.
Share online condolences atwww.appealdemocrat.com