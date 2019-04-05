|
|
Patricia Schrot, 81, of Yuba City, CA, passed away April 2, 2019. Born March 31, 1938 in Nottingham, England, she was a resident of the Yuba-Sutter area for 58 years and a former medical assistant.
Patricia is survived by her husband Robert G. Schrot of Yuba City, CA; daughter Michele LeBeau of Renton, WA; 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother Edna Roebuck of Nottingham, England; daughters, Diana Glaser of Klamath Falls, OR and Nicole E. Balough of Yuba City, CA.
Services will be held April 9, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Ullrey Memorial Chapel in Yuba City.
Memorial contributions may be made to the in her name.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019