Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ullrey Memorial Chapel Inc.
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 673-9542
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Ullrey Memorial Chapel Inc.
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Schrot
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Schrot


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patricia Schrot Obituary

Patricia Schrot, 81, of Yuba City, CA, passed away April 2, 2019. Born March 31, 1938 in Nottingham, England, she was a resident of the Yuba-Sutter area for 58 years and a former medical assistant.

Patricia is survived by her husband Robert G. Schrot of Yuba City, CA; daughter Michele LeBeau of Renton, WA; 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her mother Edna Roebuck of Nottingham, England; daughters, Diana Glaser of Klamath Falls, OR and Nicole E. Balough of Yuba City, CA.

Services will be held April 9, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Ullrey Memorial Chapel in Yuba City.

Memorial contributions may be made to the in her name.
Send condolences to
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ullrey Memorial Chapel Inc.
Download Now