February 6, 1938 – July 23, 2020

Patrick "Pat" John Woods, 82, of Brownsville, CA, died peacefully at home on July 23, 2020. He was born to Robert and Mary Woods on February 6, 1938, in Waukegan, IL, and was raised in the city of North Chicago, IL. Pat served in the U.S. Air Force for four years.

In 1967 Pat moved to California and his ensuing career included impressive engineering projects, such as the California aqueduct and the Oroville dam, as well as senior management positions at tech companies in Silicon Valley.

In 1988 Pat and his true love, Mary, and her sister Lydia moved to the Sierra Foothills town of Challenge, CA, where they purchased a restaurant and bar called The Rainbow Inn which they owned and operated for twenty years.

Pat was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Robert Woods. He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Walsh; children, Amy Ahrendt (Tom), Michael Woods (Kelli); stepdaughters, Barbara Hitch and Julie Bertagna; and sister, Lorraine Thompson. Patrick has ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Published in Appeal Democrat from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
