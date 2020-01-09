Home

Gridley-Block Funeral Chapel
679 Ohio St
Gridley, CA 95948
(530) 846-2138
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gridley-Block Funeral Chapel
679 Ohio St
Gridley, CA 95948
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
12:30 PM
Gridley Moose Lodge
Patrick Marion Penning


1935 - 2020
Patrick Marion Penning Obituary

A visitation will be held on Sunday January 12, 2020, from 5-8 p.m. at Gridley-Block Funeral Chapel for Patrick Marion Penning, 84, of Gridley. He passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020, in Gridley. Patrick was born on July 17, 1935, in Willows, CA. He farmed his whole adult life.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Marion and Muriel Penning; his sister, Susan Doering; and his brother, Milton Penning.

Patrick is survived by his loving wife, Lucy Penning of Gridley; three sons, Greg (Lisa) Penning of Novato, CA, Joe (Mary) Penning of Sebastopol, CA, and Cash (Sue) Dunlap of Gridley; two daughters, Lynn (Ross) Pippitt of Biggs, CA, and Julie (Terry) Farnham of Rumsey, CA; twelve grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

The family suggests contributions to the Sacred Heart Catholic Church Food Closet, P.O. Box 668, Gridley, CA 95948, and to the Gridley FFA and 4-H scholarships.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020, at 12:30 at the Gridley Moose Lodge for Patrick. Private services were held for the family. Arrangements entrusted to Gridley-Block Funeral Chapel.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Jan. 9, 2020
