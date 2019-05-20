

January 25, 1948 - March 9, 2019



Patsy was a magnificent mother, grandma, friend and wife. She had the most beautiful soul, one of the best people that was in this world. She was so kind, selfless, caring, brutally honest and stubborn as hell. She loved to all of her ability and we all loved her so very, very much. She was our protector, our friend, our family.



"I thought of you with love today, But that is nothing new. I thought about you yesterday, And the days before that too. I think of you in silence, I often speak your name. All I have are my memories, And your picture in a frame. Your memory is my keepsake, With which I'll never part. God has you in his keeping, I have you in my heart".



She will forever be missed.



She is survived by her kids Tina, John and Doug Penner. As well as her grandkids Crysta, Caron, Marie and Johnny Broderick, Alicia, Sasha, Sean, Nathan and Jadelyn Penner, along with her newest grandbaby Amaya Moon. And last but not least her very best friend June.



Services will be Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11am, at Crossroads Community Church, 445 B St., Yuba City. Published in Appeal Democrat on May 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary